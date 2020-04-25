Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP has 1,778 COVID-19 positive cases: Principal Health Secretary

A total of 1,778 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state so far out of which 1,504 are active cases, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary, Health, on Saturday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-04-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 18:49 IST
UP has 1,778 COVID-19 positive cases: Principal Health Secretary
Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 1,778 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state so far out of which 1,504 are active cases, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary, Health, on Saturday. "A total of 1,778 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the State so far out of which 1,504 are active cases. As many as 248 people have been cured/discharged and 26 deaths have been reported out of which most deaths were due to comorbidity or old age," said Prasad here during a press conference.

"COVID-19 has spread in 57 districts of the State and there is no case of COVID-19 in 10 districts. So far, 4,115 samples have been tested in the State," he added. As many as 2,224 migrant workers from Haryana have arrived in the State today in 82 buses. They will be quarantined before being sent to their respective homes, said Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home.

Awasthi said that there is no shortage of machines and labourers in sugarcane and wheat harvesting. "30 lakh quintals of wheat have been purchased. 44,478 projects have been started in 18,823 Gram Panchayats with 4,23,231 labourers. 63 projects of Irrigation Department and 173 projects of PWD have been started. The Chief Minister has also given instructions to create 15 lakh jobs," he said.

Regarding lockdown situation, Awasthi said:" As many as 30,163 FIRs have been registered for the violation of lockdown. 31,000 vehicles have been seized. Rs 11,69,51,302 was recovered from the violators of lockdown." "A total of 1,89,000 vehicles have been granted permission during the lockdown," he added.

Awasthi informed that 18 senior IAS officers have been designated as nodal heads for those districts that have reported 20 or more cases of coronavirus. "90 to 95 per cent of cases were reported from hotspot areas. All the Tabligh Jamaat attendees and their contacts have been tested," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-Rossi expects to decide future before season starts

Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi says he wants to continue racing next year, when he will be 42, but will likely have to commit before he can see how competitive he is this season. A string of MotoGP races have been postponed until the ...

'Rajasthan’s free farming service scheme proves a hit among peasants'

A Rajasthan governments scheme to deploy tractors and some other equipment to help farmers in various agricultural activities free of cost amid the COVID 19 lockdown has proved quite popular with over 4,000 peasants availing these services....

Lockdown rules will not change in Maha till May 3: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the lockdown rules will remain unchanged in the state will May 3. Talking to PTI, Tope said there was no clarity in the Centres latest order regarding reopening of shops.We will get m...

Iran should assume worst-case scenario of coronavirus lasting till March 2021- Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday Iran should draw up its economic plans based on a worst-case scenario that disruptions arising from the coronavirus crisis could last till next March.We should plan production based on a pessimistic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020