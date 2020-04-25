Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea filed in court seeking quashing of lockdown

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 19:57 IST
Plea filed in court seeking quashing of lockdown

A plea has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking quashing of the complete lockdown announced by theState government for four days from Sunday in some cities and three days in some other municipal corporations. Challenging the shutdown the petitioner submitted it was unlawful and unconstitutional.

According to the petitioner, a day after the announcement on April 25, all the five corporations witnessed large gathering of public to stock up essential commodities and vegetables in complete violation of social distancing. "Only because of the sudden announcement public has thronged markets to purchase essential Items.

When restriction under section 144 of the CrPC is already in force across the state, this sudden announcement of complete lockdown in select cities has raised suspicion among public," the petitioner said. The plea is expected to be taken up through video conference by a bench which has been constituted to hear urgent cases from Monday.

Meanwhile the High Court Registrar General issued a circular stating that judicial or administrative function of the courts for the complete lockdown period of four days from April 26 to 29 in five corporation limits including Chennai Madurai and Coimbatore and three days from April 26 to 28 in Salem and Tiruppur Corporations shall be carried out through video conferencing or any such communication facilities only. There shall be no physical movement of the staff on the above mentioned days.

"The officers of the courts or any other staff, if required, may communicate through video-conferencing or WhatsApp calls," it added..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Rouhani says Iran should assume worst-case coronavirus scenario

Iran should draw up economic plans based on a worst-case scenario of nearly a year of disruptions due to the coronavirus, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, as the death toll from the disease rose by 76 to 5,650.Our first request is...

PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control dept renamed as Jal Shakti dept in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday renamed the Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control department as Jal Shakti department. The administration also gave approval for the constitution of Jal Jeevan Mission JJM w...

Delhi govt to implement MHA guidelines, more categories of shops to open

The Delhi government Saturday said it will implement the Centres latest guidelines on opening of neighborhood and standalone shops including those selling mobile phones, garments and stationary items. Sources in the Delhi government, howeve...

Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for DA, DR decision, asks to stop 'unnecessary expenses'

Hitting out at the Centre over its decision not to pay the additional instalment of dearness allowance DA payable to Central Government employees and dearness relief DR to Central Government pensioners, Congress general secretary Priyanka G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020