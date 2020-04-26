Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: One person held for using abusive language, threats on social media

Police have arrested a person for allegedly using abusive language and threatening comments on the official Facebook account of the District Police Ganderbal.

ANI | Ganderbal (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-04-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 00:57 IST
J-K: One person held for using abusive language, threats on social media
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Police have arrested a person for allegedly using abusive language and threatening comments on the official Facebook account of the District Police Ganderbal. "Ganderbal Police took cognisance over misuse of social media, arrested a person for using abusive language and threat comment on the official Facebook account of District Police Ganderbal," police said in a statement.

An FIR under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Ganderbal and investigations were initiated. "During the investigation of the case, the Facebook account named as 'Rancho Khan' was tracked by Ganderbal Police by using modern techniques. The account was traced and it surfaced that the account is operated by one person namely Tawseef Ahmad, son of Bashir Ahmad, resident of Padshahi Bagh Tilwanpora, Srinagar. Accordingly, the accused was arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody," the statement said.

"Ganderbal Police have warned the rumour mongers and hate mongers to refrain from misuse of social media platforms. Any person found indulging in such activities will be dealt strictly under law," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Jamia VC greets students, teachers on Ramzan

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Saturday extended Ramzan greetings to students and teachers of the university and urged them to reach out to those in need. Ramzan has added significance this year because the entire huma...

49ers' Staley retires: 'I have given my all to the game'

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley announced his retirement on Saturday after 13 seasons with the team, saying my body is telling me it is time. Football is a physical sport and I have given my all to the game and pushed my lim...

Attackers lob explosive at Lebanon bank amid currency crisis

Unknown assailants lobbed an explosive device at a private bank branch in southern Lebanon on Saturday, damaging its facade and roof, the countrys state news agency reported. The assault on a branch of Fransabank in the southern city of Sid...

Raj HC court master tests positive for COVID-19, court closed down till May 3

The Rajasthan High Court was on Saturday declared closed till May 3 after one of its key officials, sitting close to judges during the judicial proceedings, was tested positive for COVID1-19. In a statement, the high court said it shall rem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020