Kerala CM Vijayan holds virtual meeting to assess district-wise situation of COVID-19
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting with all district collectors, district police chiefs and district medical officers via video-conferencing to assess the district-wise situation of COVID-19.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 26-04-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 12:40 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting with all district collectors, district police chiefs and district medical officers via video-conferencing to assess the district-wise situation of COVID-19. Kerala government has put 14 districts in two categories- Red and Orange. It is also revising its hotspots based on the number of COVID-19 positive cases in a particular region.
A region is removed from a category of hotspot after reviewing if the positive cases and secondary contacts have subsided on a weekly basis. The meeting is being attended by Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, chief secretary Tom Jose, state DGP Lokanath Behera and other top health officials.
A total of 457 COVID-19 positive cases have emerged in Kerala out of which 338 have been cured and four people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)
