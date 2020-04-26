Left Menu
81 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 1097

Eighty-one more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1097.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 16:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Eighty-one more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1097. According to a media bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh state COVID Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth, as many as 6768 samples are tested in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours from 9 AM Saturday to 9 AM Sunday.

81 of them are detected positive for COVID-19. So far, the total number of cases in the state is 1097 and active cases are 835. District wise breakup in the last 24 hours is Ananthapur two cases, East Godavari two cases, Guntur three cases, Kadapa three cases, Krishna 52 cases, Kurnool four cases, Prakasam 3, and West Godavari 12 cases.

As many as 60 persons are discharged in the last 24 hours, the total discharged persons to date are 231. No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours keeping the death toll in the state at 31. (ANI)

