3 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, tally reaches 503

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 503 as per Karnataka government.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-04-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 19:00 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

There are 302 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka presently, while 182 patients have been discharged, 19 deaths have been reported, state government informed.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 26,917, including 20,177 active cases of the virus. So far, 5,913 patients have either been cured or discharged while 826 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI

