Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks Nirmala Sitaraman's help to bring back Andhra's fishermen stranded in Gujarat

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday spoke to Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking Centre's help to rescue Andhra fishermen stranded in Gujarat due to lockdown. The CM informed in review meeting that an officer from Sitaraman's office has been tasked to coordinate with the state for the rescue operation.

Further, the Union Finance Minister assured of coordination between the two states and send back the stranded fishermen. In this regard, senior official Satish Chandra will coordinate with the Union Minister's office on behalf of the state. In a separate telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister has explained the preventive measures being taken by the state to contain the spread of COVID 19.

He mentioned that Andhra Pradesh tops in the country with an average of 1274 COVID-19 tests being conducted per million population in the state. They have also discussed the implementation of guidelines with few changes in the lockdown after April 20 and dealing with the aftereffects of lockdown. Special Chief Secretary Medical and Health Jawahar Reddy and other officials were among those present at the review meeting. (ANI)