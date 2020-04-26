Left Menu
Delhi HC to expand sphere of hearing matters during restricted functioning

The Delhi High Court on Sunday has decided to expand the sphere of hearing of matters during the period of its suspended functioning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:26 IST
The Delhi High Court on Sunday has decided to expand the sphere of hearing of matters during the period of its suspended functioning. The court is currently hearing extremely urgent matter only including bail and COVID-19 related matter.

Now, after a meeting the Delhi High Court has decided to take matters related to the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005, matrimonial matters (including the matters relating to maintenance, visitation rights and custody), eviction matters based on bonafide requirement and all criminal appeals/revisions/petitions in which convict is in custody. MACT appeals involving death and permanent disability, petitions under sections 9 and 34 of Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996, quashing of criminal case based on settlement through mediation and ex-parte matters are some of the other matters to be heard by the court.

The court specifically mentioned that aforesaid matters would be taken up for disposal subject to the several conditions. Court in its order also invited all the counsel of any such case, who are interested in listing of their matter, shall send scanned copy of jointly signed application to the designated email within one week. Such application shall also contain complete particulars of the case, names, mobile numbers and email IDs of all such counsel, it said.

E-filing of 'non-urgent matters'/routine matters is also being permitted. However, these matters would be taken up by the court upon resumption of regular hearing. The Delhi HC has recently decided to double the number of benches to hear urgent matter during lockdown period. It has decided to increased the number of benches from one division to two division bench and two single benches to four single benches. (ANI)

