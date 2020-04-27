U.S. renews waiver for Iraq to import Iranian electricity, shortens time

The United States has renewed a waiver for Iraq to import Iranian electricity imports, a State Department official said on Sunday, but this time for a shorter period of time, adding that Washington would be reassessing whether to renew again once a 'credible government' is formed in Iraq.

"The Secretary granted this brief extension of the waiver to allow time for the formation of a credible government," a State Department official said, referring to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and added that the waiver would expire on May 26. Previous waivers were being granted for three months.