Shops in 9 districts of Uttarakhand to remain open only for 6 hrs

Uttarakhand government has withdrawn its order to open shops from 7 am to 6 pm in nine districts of the COVID-19 green zones. Now, the shops in these districts will operate only for 6 hours. On April 25, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat took a decision that shops, excluding liquor shops and beauty parlours, will be open from 7 am to 6 pm in nine hilly districts under green zones as per the guidelines issued by the Centre.

On Sunday, Rawat had taken stock of COVID-19 situation in the state after which it was decided that essential shops will remain open from 7 am to 1 pm. "Uttarakhand government has withdrawn the decision to open shops in 9 districts of the green zones from 7 am to 6 pm. Now, the opening time of essential shops across the state will remain like before from 7 am to 1 pm," the state government order read. (ANI)