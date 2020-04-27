Lockdown: CM Gehlot tweets 'Migrants of Rajasthan will soon be returning home from other states'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that migrants workers of Rajasthan stranded in other states due to lockdown will soon be returning home and appealed to the people to provide them with all possible help. "After much effort by State govt, migrants of #Rajasthan will soon be returning home from other states. These ppl suffered a lot during #lockdown. Now when they return, it is our moral duty to take care of them, provide them all help regarding food, medicines & quarantine facilities," Gehlot tweeted.

"My appeal to all is please give moral support to our brothers and sisters returning home after a very hard period. Following the culture of #Rajasthan that we never leave our people in distress, take proper care of the migrants," he said in another tweet. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officers to prepare a list of migrant workers from the state who are stranded in other parts of the country due to the lockdown so as to bring them back.

"CM Yogi has instructed nodal officers to prepare list of the migrant workers from state who are stranded in other states due to lockdown so as to bring them back. Arrangements should be made to keep the migrant workers under institutional quarantine for 14-days before being sent to their homes in respective villages," read a UP government release. (ANI)