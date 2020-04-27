Left Menu
Development News Edition

Feeding stray dogs and other animals during COVID-19 lockdown: HC seeks centre, AAP govt stand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 14:33 IST
Feeding stray dogs and other animals during COVID-19 lockdown: HC seeks centre, AAP govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a plea seeking directions to them to provide food and water to stray animals during the coronavirus lockdown. A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh issued notices to the Ministry of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Delhi government, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and the municipal bodies here. The bench sought their reply on the petition by June 10, the next date of hearing.

Advocate Gauri Puri, who appeared for the petitioner, said the high court also asked the Delhi government to issue travel passes on sympathetic grounds to animal welfare volunteers during the lockdown. The Central government standing counsel, Anurag Ahluwalia, accepted notice for the ministry. The order came on the plea by Arti Puri who has been working for welfare of animal for the last 15 years.

She contended that stray dogs and other animals are largely dependent on garbage and left over food from restaurants, canteens and marketplaces, all of which have been shut down in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Even those private persons who were feeding them are not venturing out of their homes due to the lockdown, and therefore, the strays are suffering from starvation, the plea said.

It was further contended that while the governments were taking adequate measures to ensure the poor and needy get food, no such steps are being taken for stray animals. The petitioner submitted that the failure to take any action could result in deaths of countless stray animals due to starvation and it could lead to another epidemic as the limited municipal staff engaged in sanitization of colonies and garbage collection, would be unable to dispose of the dead animal bodies.

"Apart from loss of animal life, a situation will also arise where the stray dogs in particular, enter into other territories searching for food and display aggressive behaviour towards humans in search of food," the petition said. It also said that presently only a handful of NGOs and volunteers are ensuring that stray animals are fed in very limited areas of Delhi.

Further, due to lack of adequate fund and support, as also penal consequences that may entail for violation of the lockdown order, the volunteers are unable to take care of the several starving stray animals in the national capital, the petition said. The plea has also sought directions to the Animal Welfare Board of India to establish a committee to ensure adequate food and water is being provided to stray animals.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: SER produces masks, hand sanitiser for its staff

The South Eastern Railway SER has made nearly 92,000 face masks and more than 5,000 litres of hand sanitiser for the use of its healthcare personnel and staff to ensure their safety in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said ...

Spain registers 331 more deaths, toll rises to 23,251

Spain has recorded 331 more deaths linked to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the COVID-19 toll in the country to 23,251, said the Health Ministry on Monday.The number of deaths in the last 24 hours has slightly increased from th...

SC notice to Civil Aviation Ministry, DGCA on PIL seeking refund of cancelled air tickets

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to airlines to refund the full amount of air tickets cancelled ...

South Korean band 'Oh My Girl' makes their first comeback with music video, 'Nonstop'

South Korean girl group formed by WM Entertainment, Oh My Girl has made their first comeback after Queendom with their new music video Nonstop. Nonstop is the title track off of their seventh mini-album of the same name, which is released t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020