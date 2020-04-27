Left Menu
HC seeks Netflix stand on plea seeking to stop airing of webseries 'Hasmukh'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:05 IST
HC seeks Netflix stand on plea seeking to stop airing of webseries 'Hasmukh'

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of media streaming platform Netflix and producers of webseries 'Hasmukh' on a plea seeking to stop its airing on the ground that it allegedly maligns image and reputation of lawyers. The High Court also reserved its order on the plea seeking interim stay on the airing of the webseries. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva asked Netflix and the webseries producers and director to file their written statements on the main suit, seeking permanent injunction on airing of the show, and the application for interim stay on broadcasting it.

Netflix was represented by advocate Saikrishna Rajagopal, who opposed the lawsuit, which will now come up for hearing on July 7. The lawsuit is filed by lawyer Ashutosh Dubey who has also sought directions to the webseries producers, directors and writer to "tender unconditional apology online for maligning the image of the lawyers community, which includes judges as they too had been lawyers at one point of time".

He has further claimed that in episode 4 of the webseries, lawyers have been allegedly referred to as thieves, scoundrels, goons and rapists. Dubey, who practices in the Supreme Court, has contended that "statements (in the series) are highly disparaging, defamatory and bring disrepute to the law profession and lawyers and advocates in the eyes of general public".

"The said remarks have caused utmost damage to legal profession and impugn the image of lawyers in the eyes of millions of viewers/ subscribers who visit the streaming website where the show is being streamed," the lawyer has said in his plea seeking a permanent injunction on airing of the series. It also seeks "deletion or removal of the statements and contents from the show 'Hasmukh', especially from episode 4 of the series.

