U.S. extradition case against Assange next month postponed, London judge says

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:26 IST
The second part of the U.S. extradition case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will not go ahead as planned next month, a British judge decided on Monday, saying the coronavirus lockdown meant the hearings could not take place.

Assange's legal team had argued that they had been unable to speak to their client because of strict measures introduced to combat the spread of COVID-19, and lawyers acting for the United States said they agreed it would be unsafe to continue.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser agreed the hearings could not take place if lawyers were unable to appear in person in the court room and adjourned the case until May 4 in order to fix a new date.

