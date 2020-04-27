Number of containment zones in Mumbai stands at 1036

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Monday informed that the total number of containment zones in the city is now 1036. "There has been a significant drop in the number of containment zones in Mumbai," Pednekar said.

The Mayor said that many zones are out of the list as they reported zero COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks. "231 zones are out of the containment zone list after they didn't record a single COVID-19 positive patient for the last 14 days," she added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is 8,068. Till now, 1,076 people have either been cured and discharged, while 342 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)