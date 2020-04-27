NIA files charge sheet against three accused in Maoist case

The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed charge sheet in the Ernakulam NIA Special Court against three accused in connection with the Kozhikode Maoist Case. The charge sheet was filed against 20-year-old Allan Shuaib and Thwaha Fasal,24,arrested in connection with the case and absconding accused C P Usman,40.

They have been charged under IPC Section 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention)Act. The case was originally registered on November 1, 2019 at Pantheerankavu police station, Kozhikode city after Allan and Thwaha were arrested with documents and propaganda material supporting CPI (Maoist), while they were conducting a meeting with Usman, who managed to escape.

The case was re-registered by NIA Kochi unit later. Investigation has established that the arrested accused and the absconding accused are members of the proscribed terrorist organization, CPI (Maoist) and that they had conducted secret meetings as well as committed certain unlawful activities for furthering the terrorist cause of CPI (Maoist) in Kerala, NIA said.

Further investigation is still on in the case, it said..