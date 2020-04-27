Kuwait assures its commitment to friendly relations with India: MEA

Left Menu
Kuwait government has assured that it is deeply committed to friendly relations with India and it does not support any interference in the internal affairs of New Delhi, said Ministry of External Affairs on Monday, adding that the misuse of social media should not be given "credence".

Kuwait government has assured that it is deeply committed to friendly relations with India and it does not support any interference in the internal affairs of New Delhi, said Ministry of External Affairs on Monday, adding that the misuse of social media should not be given "credence". The MEA in a statement said: "We have seen certain references to India in non-official social media handles in Kuwait. The Government of Kuwait has assured us that they are deeply committed to friendly relations with India. They also do not support any interference in the internal affairs of India,"

"It may also be noted that on the request of Kuwait, India recently deployed a Rapid Response Team there to assist the country in its fight against coronavirus," it added. The statement by MEA holds significance as it comes a day after a minister in Kuwait's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Abdullah Alshoreka tweeted "The Council of Ministers of the State of Kuwait condemns the ethnic attacks against Muslims in India"

The MEA said that "It is important that friendly and cooperative nature of our (India-Kuwait) relations is accurately recognized and misuse of social media is not given credence." Earlier, in the day, Kuwait Ambassador to India, Jassem Al-Najem, has said that New Delhi and Kuwait city share many principles in their foreign policies including non-interference in other countries

"Kuwait and India share many principles in their foreign policies, like respecting U.N. Charter, non-interference in other countries' affairs and respecting the sovereignty of nations," the official news agency of Kuwait said, citing the comment from Ambassador Jassem Al-Najem. (ANI)

