Japan PM paying close attention to reports on North Korea's Kim

Japan PM paying close attention to reports on North Korea's KimReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-04-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 11:40 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday he was aware of reports on the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and was paying close attention to developments.
Abe made the comment in a session of parliament.
Rumors and speculation over Kim's health began after he did not appear in public at a key state holiday on April 15. He has since remained out of sight.
