Left Menu
Development News Edition

No COVID-19 case reported in 80 districts in last 7 days: Harsh Vardhan

Eighty districts of the country have reported no COVID-19 cases over the last 7 days, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 12:54 IST
No COVID-19 case reported in 80 districts in last 7 days: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan interacted through video conferencing with autonomous institutes and public sector units (PSUs) under department of biotechnology.. Image Credit: ANI

Eighty districts of the country have reported no COVID-19 cases over the last 7 days, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed on Tuesday. The Union Minister, through video conferencing, interacted with autonomous institutes and public sector units (PSUs) under the department of biotechnology.

"No fresh case has been reported in 80 districts since last 7 days. In 47 districts, no case has been reported in the last 14 days, while 39 districts have not reported a case since the last 21 days. Seventeen districts have not reported a case for last 28 days," he said. While 300 districts are non-hotspots, 129 districts with significant COVID-19 cases have been declared as hotspots, the Union Minister informed.

In the past 24 hours, no fresh case has been reported from 16 districts. As India battles COVID-19, coronavirus cases on Tuesday soared to 29,435, including 21,632 active cases, 6869 cured/discharged patients and 934 deaths, as per the data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Swedish c.bank holds rates, leaves coronavirus package unchanged

Swedens central bank held its benchmark rate unchanged at 0 as expected on Tuesday and did not alter the package of measures it has launched to cushion the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy, but said it was ready to do more...

Olympics-Japan would 'scrap' Games if not held next year- Tokyo 2020's Mori

Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said that the Olympic Games, already postponed to 2021, would be scrapped if they could not take place then, according to an interview published on Tuesday.The International Olympic Committee and the Japane...

With no ration card 73-year-old faces hunger in Dantewada, Panchayat officer assures help

A 73-year-old woman in Dantewadas Chote Karka village is facing trouble securing food and clean drinking water. Kaate Poyam, lives in a thatched house along with her grandson 12. The family is reeling under poverty and claims that the gover...

Pope says obey rules during exit from coronavirus lockdowns

Pope Francis on Tuesday urged people to obey rules aimed at preventing a devastating second wave of infections as their leaders begin to ease coronavirus lockdowns.Francis spoke at the start of his daily private morning Mass, where he has b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020