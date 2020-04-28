No COVID-19 case reported in 80 districts in last 7 days: Harsh Vardhan

Eighty districts of the country have reported no COVID-19 cases over the last 7 days, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed on Tuesday. The Union Minister, through video conferencing, interacted with autonomous institutes and public sector units (PSUs) under the department of biotechnology.

"No fresh case has been reported in 80 districts since last 7 days. In 47 districts, no case has been reported in the last 14 days, while 39 districts have not reported a case since the last 21 days. Seventeen districts have not reported a case for last 28 days," he said. While 300 districts are non-hotspots, 129 districts with significant COVID-19 cases have been declared as hotspots, the Union Minister informed.

In the past 24 hours, no fresh case has been reported from 16 districts. As India battles COVID-19, coronavirus cases on Tuesday soared to 29,435, including 21,632 active cases, 6869 cured/discharged patients and 934 deaths, as per the data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)