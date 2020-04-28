Left Menu
Development News Edition

New chief justice of Bombay HC sworn in

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:00 IST
New chief justice of Bombay HC sworn in

Justice Dipankar Datta took oath as the new Chief Justice of the Bombay High court on Tuesday. Maharashtra GovernorBhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to him at Raj Bhavan, an official release said.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, a limited number of guests including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray anda few judges of the high court attended the ceremony, it said. Datta succeeds justice Bhushan Dhamadhikari who retired as chief justice on Monday.

Born on February 9, 1965, Justice Datta was enrolled as an Advocate on November 16, 1989, said the Raj Bhavan release. He was appointed as a permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court on June 22, 2006.

Before that he practised at the Calcutta High Court, Gauhati High Court, Jharkhand High Court and also in Supreme Court for about 16 years and specialised in constitutional, labour and service matters. He also acted as a Central Government Counsel and held the office of Lawyer-in-charge of the University of West Bengal and the West Bengal School Service Commission.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Premier League's 'Project Restart' gathers pace

Tottenham became the latest Premier League club to open their doors to players on Tuesday as part of the Project Restart plan to finish the English top-flight season. The Premier League has been suspended since March 13 due to the coronavir...

French PM: high school students will have to wear masks

French secondary school pupils returning to school next month after a coronavirus lockdown will be required to wear masks, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday.Speaking in parliament, Philippe said pupils in junior school ...

Auto sales may remain muted even after lockdown: Report

Auto sales are likely to remain muted as consumers may not flock to dealerships and even avoid shopping malls and markets due to the fear of coronavirus infection for an extended period post lockdown, a report said on Tuesday. The report...

Madras HC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking removal of GST on masks

The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Union government on a PIL seeking removal of the 18 per cent GST on sanitisers and 5 per cent GST on masks in these difficult times due to the COVID-19 pandemic or at least for next few ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020