Russia disapproves of Haftar's power grab in Libya -Ifax cites foreign minister

Russia disapproves of Haftar's power grab in Libya -Ifax cites foreign ministerReuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:41 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow did not approve of Libya's eastern-based military leader Khalifa Haftar's move to seize control of the country, the Interfax news agency reported.
"I would not talk here about any leverage that Russia has," Lavrov said. "We have contact with all the actors in the Libyan conflict, without exception."
The Kremlin earlier on Tuesday said Russia remained committed to seeking a resolution to the conflict through politics and diplomacy.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergei Lavrov
- Khalifa Haftar
- Russian
- Moscow
- Libya
- Interfax
ALSO READ
Trump thanks Russian President and Saudi Crown Prince on oil deal
Report: Star Russian G Sorokin set to sign with Isles
China's new coronavirus cases near 6-week high, Russian border new battleground
Russian border becomes China's frontline in fight against second virus wave
Russian border becomes China's frontline in fight against second virus wave