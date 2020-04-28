Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump, U.S. House face off in court over subpoena power

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:19 IST
Trump, U.S. House face off in court over subpoena power

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a historic dispute between the Trump administration and the U.S. House of Representatives over how much power Congress has to enforce subpoenas demanding testimony or documents. Holding oral arguments by phone, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit considered whether a House committee can sue to enforce a subpoena for testimony from former White House Counsel Donald McGahn.

“Disputes between the political branches about their institutional prerogatives have occurred since the founding, but lawsuits between them are a novel and unsanctioned tactic,” Hashim Mooppan, a Justice Department lawyer arguing for the Trump administration, told the court. Judge Judith Rogers appeared skeptical of the notion that courts cannot intervene when the executive branch and Congress are at odds. "Are you of the view there can be no role for the courts in terms of preserving the separation of powers?" she asked Mooppan.

A divided three-judge panel of the court ruled for Republican President Donald Trump in February, saying the court had no place in settling the closely watched dispute between the executive and legislative branches of the U.S. government. The court said that nine of its 11 judges would reconsider that ruling.

Two judges who were appointed by Trump to the court, Neomi Rao and Gregory Katsas, are not participating, likely because both previously worked in the Trump administration. The Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee has said the earlier 2-1 ruling upset the balance of powers created by the U.S. Constitution.

The committee had sought testimony from McGahn, who left his post in October 2018, about Trump’s efforts to impede former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that documented Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. McGahn declined to testify before the committee after the Trump administration advised him to defy the subpoena. The Justice Department, arguing for the administration, has argued in court that senior presidential advisers are “absolutely immune” from being forced to testify to Congress about official acts and that courts lack jurisdiction to resolve such disputes.

The standoff over McGahn's testimony "was a fairly common information dispute between Congress and the executive branch — the kind that will recur over history," said Andrew Wright, a lawyer at K&L Gates who advises on congressional investigations. The February decision, if embraced by the full D.C. Circuit, would significantly weaken Congress' investigatory powers, Wright said.

If that happens, lawmakers may consider reviving "inherent contempt," a dormant, extrajudicial power to arrest, detain and fine that Congress has not used since the 1930s, Wright said. The court is considering the McGahn case alongside another dispute between the House and the Trump administration.

In that case, the House sued over Trump’s announcement that he would spend $8.1 billion on a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border despite the fact Congress had only appropriated $1.375 billion. The case raises similar issues to the McGahn case, with a district court judge ruling that the House did not have standing to sue.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

78 pc COVID-19 patients in Haryana are men, many patients of young age: Health Minister

As many as 78 per cent coronavirus patients in Haryana are male and many of the total cases fall in the young age group bracket. Besides, Tablighi Jamaat members account for 46 per cent of the cases, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday...

‘With corona warriors focussed on COVID crisis, man dies of asthma’

Amid authorities focussed on tackling COVID-19 crisis, a 60-year-old man died of asthma despite being rushed to MBS Hospital here, covering half the distance in a vegetable handcart, with policemen on the way and doctors in the hospital all...

Unilever, L'Oreal among firms looking to buy makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury - Bloomberg

Unilever Plc, LOreal SA and Estee Lauder Companies Inc are among firms vying to buy British makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Ltd, Bloomberg reported httpswww.bloomberg.comnewsarticles2020-04-28unilever-puig-vie-with-makeup-giants-to-bu...

Nigeria: Lifebank launches mobile testing centers for coronavirus testing

Nigerian medical delivery company Lifebank has launched two drive-through mobile testing centers to boost coronavirus testing numbers in the country, according to a news report by CNN. The test centers are built like restaurant drive-throug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020