Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

Justice Dipankar Datta, who was earlier a senior judge in Calcutta High Court, was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:13 IST
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court
A visual from the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Justice Dipankar Datta, who was earlier a senior judge in Calcutta High Court, was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday. Koshyari administered the oath of office to Justice Datta at a brief swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here.

Justice Dipankar Datta is succeeding Justice Bhushan Pradyumna Dharmadhikari whose term as Chief Justice ended on April 27, 2020. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Nana Patole, Minister of Protocol and Tourism Aaditya Thackeray, family members of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, judges of the Bombay High Court, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Kumar, Advocate General Ashotosh Kumbhakoni, Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal and Commissioner of Mumbai Police Parambir Singh were prominent among those present.

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta read out the notification of the appointment of the Chief Justice issued by the President of India at the ceremony, which began and concluded with the National Anthem played by the Police Band. Born on February 9, 1965, Justice Datta enrolled as an advocate on November 16, 1989, and practiced in the Calcutta High Court, Gauhati High Court, Jharkhand High Court and occasionally in the Supreme Court of India for about 16 years.

He had practiced law in Civil, Constitutional, labour, service, education and transport cases and has specialised in constitutional, labour and service matters. He had also worked as Junior Standing Counsel, State of West Bengal from May 16, 2002, to January 16, 2004. He was a Central Government Counsel and held the office of Lawyer-in-charge of the University of West Bengal and the West Bengal School Service Commission.

Justice Datta was appointed as a permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court on June 22, 2006. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Thirty six Delhi police personnel deployed at SC sent on home quarantine

A day after a Supreme Court staffer tested positive for COVID-19, as many as 36 Delhi police personnel engaged in the security of the top court have been sent on home quarantine as a precautionary measure on Tuesday, sources said. Besides...

Husband of Norwegian woman thought abducted is arrested for her murder -police

The millionaire husband of a Norwegian woman thought to have been abducted and held for cryptocurrency ransom in 2018 was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of killing her, police said, though his lawyer said he denied any involvement.Anne-El...

Indian in Singapore with COVID-19 died of injuries not to due to infection: Report

A 46-year old Indian national, who was found dead in Singapore after he tested positive for COVID-19, died due to multiple injuries consistent with those resulting from a fall from height and was not due to complications from the infection,...

Azharuddin pledges support as ICA raises Rs 24 lakh for needy cricketers

The Indian Cricketers Association ICA has raised Rs 24 lakh to help around 30 former players who are in dire need of funds amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, a drive that has also found support from former captain Mohammed Azharuddin. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020