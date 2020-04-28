Left Menu
Thirty six Delhi police personnel deployed at SC sent on home quarantine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:56 IST
A day after a Supreme Court staffer tested positive for COVID-19, as many as 36 Delhi police personnel engaged in the security of the top court have been sent on home quarantine as a precautionary measure on Tuesday, sources said. Besides, a massive disinfection drive as per mandated protocol to deal with the pandemic was conducted in the offices and corridors of the apex court visited by the infected person on April 16, they said.

Delhi police has taken the decision to quarantine it's personnel as precautionary measure keeping in mind the fact that the infected person must have gone inside the apex court premises after crossing through security check points, they said. The apex court, which has restricted its functioning since March 23 and is hearing matters involving extreme urgency through video conferencing, on Monday got the first case of novel Coronavires and immediately, as per the protocol the areas visited by the infected person was sealed and then sanitised as the standard operating procedure (SOP).

"The corridors, offices and areas visited by the staffer in question were sealed and then sanitised," one of the sources said, adding that the person concerned had only come in contact with another apex court staffer. The infected person is responding to the treatment given in a government hospital here, he said. The sources at the apex court said the decision of Delhi police to quarantine it's personnel was not related to the activities of the Supreme Court administration and was an independent one. Moreover, the apex court has come out with the list of cases to be heard by it on Wednesday through video conferencing and so far, no other persons have reported sick, they said. The apex court has been asking minimum number of its staff to report to duty and moreover, the infected staff had dealt with only one file, they said. The infected person had suffered fever for two days after coming for work on April 16 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

