42 new COVID-19 cases found in Dharavi

A total of 42 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:26 IST
42 new COVID-19 cases found in Dharavi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 42 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 330 and the death toll has risen to 18.

"4 deaths and 42 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area today. Total positive cases in the area stand at 330 and death toll rose to 18," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement. With 1,594 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 29,974, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

