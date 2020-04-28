HRD minister appeals states to start evaluation process of board exams answer sheets

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday appealed to all the states to start the process of evaluation of answer sheets of Board exams. He also requested states to facilitate Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in evaluating answer sheets. This development came during the meeting the Minister held with state education ministers to discuss issues in the backdrop of COVID19 crisis via video conferencing.

"While addressing the meeting Union Minister said that the current situation of COVID-19 is unfortunate, but it is time to act wisely and turn the situation into an opportunity by doing new experiments to ensure safety and academic welfare of students," read a statement. Pokhriyal said that our whole efforts should be that our 33 crore students do not face any difficulty and can continue their education. For this, various efforts are being made to strengthen the online education platforms like DIKSHA, Swayam, Swayam Prabha, Vidyadaan 2.0, E-Pathshala, Educational TV Channel of Doordarshan, DishTV, Tata Sky, Jio, Airtel DTH, etc.

"Also we have to prepare safety guidelines in case of opening of schools," he added. In order to engage students during their stay at home during the lockdown, Pokhriyal had earlier released an alternative academic calendar for upper primary classes (Classes VI to VIII).

Pokhriyal during the meeting said that in the wake of COVID-19, the annual central allocation of cooking cost under the Mid Day Meal Scheme is enhanced to Rs. 8100 crore from Rs 7,300 crore (an increment of 10.99 percent). The Minister said that approval is being given for providing mid-day meal during the summer holidays of schools, on which an additional expenditure of about 1,600 crores will be made. (ANI)