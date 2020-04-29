Left Menu
Retired Army Major booked for posting fake news

A retired Army Major was booked for morphing a news article and circulating fake news over social media in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Cyberabad Police said.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-04-2020 00:28 IST
Retired Army Major booked for posting fake news
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A retired Army Major was booked for morphing a news article and circulating fake news over social media in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Cyberabad Police said. According to Cyberabad Police, The Cyber Crime Police of Cyberabad Commissionerate registered a criminal case today for posting fake news on twitter by Major Neelam Singh (Retd).

Police notice a fake posting by the Twitter account holder "theskindoctor13" who created a fake news article by editing the old article in Deccan Chronicle newspaper as 'Cyberabad Police Bans the Sale of Oranges in the City' and attached a morphed photo with the senior police officers of Cyberabad Commissionerate. "In the news article he mentioned that to boost secularism to the hilt, Cyberabad police banned the display, sale and consumption of Oranges in the City as saffron color of oranges is hurting the sentiments of the Muslims," an official said in a statement.

As the above post is likely to promote enmity between different religions and prejudicial to the maintenance of communal harmony, a criminal case has been registered against Major Neelam Singh (Retd) who posted the above fake news in twitter, police said. (ANI)

