Extension not for Work From Home for employees of IT industry, Ravi Shankar Prasad clarifies

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday clarified that Department of Telecommunications has extended the relaxed terms and conditions for VPN till July 31.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-04-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 00:32 IST
Union Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Ravi Shankar Prasad. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"Wish to clarify that it is not extension of WFH. In response to IT Industry's request to facilitate WFH for OSPs, Department of Telecommunications, India had relaxed terms and conditions for VPN till April 30 After discussions with IT Ministers this relaxation in terms and conditions is extended till July 31," Prasad Tweeted quoting Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Dr Ashwath Narayan.

Earlier, the Karnataka government issued a press statement saying that the central government has given permission to IT professionals to work from home till July 31 in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

