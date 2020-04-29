Eminent banker Suresh N Patel takes oath as Vigilance Commissioner

Eminent banker Suresh N Patel on Wednesday took oath as a Vigilance Commissioner. He was administered the oath of office by Sanjay Kothari, Central Vigilance Commissioner, through video conference, said the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

Patel has over three decades of experience in the banking sector. He was Managing Director and CEO of Andhra Bank and was an executive director in Oriental Bank of Commerce. "He is a permanent invitee to the Board for Regulation and Supervision of Payment and Settlement Systems (BPSS) of the RBI and a member of the Advisory Board for Banking and Financial Frauds (ABBFF) prior to his appointment as the Vigilance Commissioner," an official release said.

The tenure of Vigilance Commissioner is of four years or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years. The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) can have a Central Vigilance Commissioner and two Vigilance Commissioners. (ANI)