Left Menu
Development News Edition

India should be looking to capture significant share in world trade in post-COVID era: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said in the post-COVID era, there is going to be a perceptible change in the global supply-chains, and Indian industrialists and exporters should capture a significant share in the world trade.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:32 IST
India should be looking to capture significant share in world trade in post-COVID era: Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said in the post-COVID era, there is going to be a perceptible change in the global supply-chains, and Indian industrialists and exporters should capture a significant share in the world trade. Goyal said this during the discussions held with the Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) of the country through the video conference. Goyal chaired the conference.

"He called upon the exporters to identify their strengths, potentials and competitive advantages in specific sectors, and focus on harnessing them in the world markets," said an official statement of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. He assured them that the government would be a pro-active supporter and facilitator in their efforts, and the Indian Missions abroad can play an important role in that.

Goyal said that incentives can be given, but these have to be justified, reasonable, and WTO-compliant. "The Ministry is working on identifying the specific sectors, which can be taken forward in the immediate future for the purpose of the export," said Goyal, according to the statement.

He said that India is going to have a bumper Rabi harvest this season, and "our storage facilities are overflowing." "At the same time, there are news stories that there is a shortage of food items in several countries. Many places are not having food of appropriate quality, taste and quantity, due to disruptions in the supply chains because of COVID-19 crisis," he said.

He said that this seems to be a good opportunity for the export of agriculture and processed food items. The minister exhorted the EPCs to undertake brainstorming sessions with its members, and come up with similar actionable, and big-ticket ideas. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Trump trade office adds Amazon to 'notorious markets' list

The United States for the first time added five of Amazons overseas operations to its list of notorious markets where pirated goods are sold. The e-commerce giant dismissed the move as part of the Trump administrations personal vendetta aga...

J-K: 55 COVID-19 patients discharged from quarantine in one week

Fifty-five more coronavirus patients have been discharged from quarantine in the last one week in Srinagar. So far, the total number of discharged people after completing quarantine in the district is 1,985, as per information provided by t...

We lost a gem today: Irrfan Khan's 'Hindi Medium' co-star Saba Qamar

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, who starred opposite Irrfan Khan in 2017s Hindi Medium, said she is at loss of words with the untimely demise of her co-star. The 54-year-old actor lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai ...

4-billion-year-old Nitrogen-containing organic molecules discovered in Martian meteorites

Using advanced techniques, scientists have detected organic compounds containing nitrogen in Martian meteorites which were ejected from Marss surface about 15 million years ago. This further proves that evidence for early life can be preser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020