10 Assamese test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Ten people from Assam have tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi, as per Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:47 IST
Ten people from Assam have tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi, as per Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday. Out of the 10, seven persons are from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
"10 persons from Assam, which includes seven Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans have tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi," said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. As per Sarma, there are seven active coronavirus cases in Assam right now. As many as 37 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state till date.
The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 31,787, including 22,982 active cases of the virus. So far, 7,796 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,008 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
