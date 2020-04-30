Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE doing too little to stem money laundering and terrorist finance - watchdog

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 03:31 IST
UAE doing too little to stem money laundering and terrorist finance - watchdog

The United Arab Emirates is not doing enough to prevent money laundering despite recent progress, and causing concerns about its ability to combat financing of terrorism, the global dirty money monitoring group said on Thursday.

The U.S.-allied Gulf state, which includes the region's financial and commercial centre Dubai, will now be put under a year-long observation by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The intergovernmental body said in a report that major or fundamental improvements are required in 10 of 11 areas evaluated for preventing money laundering and the financing of terrorism and weapons of mass destruction.

The report, which took 14 months to compile and involved a visit to the UAE in July, gave a 'low' rating for investigation and prosecution of money laundering and a 'moderate' rating for preventive measures and financial sanctions related to countering the financing of terrorism. If the UAE fails to improve, it may find itself alongside states such as Syria, Yemen and Pakistan, which the FATF deems to have "strategic deficiencies".

The UAE has tightened financial regulations in recent years to try to overcome a perception among some foreign investors that it is a hot spot for illicit money. It passed a new anti-money laundering and terror financing law in 2018 and has also worked with the United States to apply sanctions to Islamist militant groups.

FATF said the UAE had an "emerging understanding" of its risks related to money laundering and terrorism financing, and a "high level of commitment" to better understand and mitigate them. The watchdog said authorities must close loopholes in the property and precious metal sectors that can be exploited by professional money launderers. They should also strengthen the use of financial intelligence in money laundering cases and in the recovery of proceeds of crime, it said.

It also urged the UAE actively to pursue international money laundering networks and improve formal cross-border cooperation. The report also said there was a "noticeable absence" of consistent investigations and prosecutions for money laundering cases related to high-risk crimes and sectors deemed high-risk, such as money transfer.

Between 2013 and 2019, the UAE prosecuted 92 people and convicted 75 for terrorism financing activities, FATF said, while there were 50 prosecutions and 33 convictions in money laundering cases between 2013 and 2018. Among those, Dubai had only 17 money laundering prosecutions over five years.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Movement of persons, vehicles not involved in essential services to be stopped at inter-dist boundaries: Bihar Additional Chief Secy

Bihars Additional Chief Secretary wrote to all District Magistrates and police officers stating that the movement of persons and vehicles, except for those engaged in essential services on the inter-district boundaries, should be effectivel...

US Ambassador to India condoles demise of Irrfan Khan

US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster has condoled the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go to the family and friends of Irrfan Khan, renowned and respected Indian film ac...

Trump says will resume travelling next week

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday hell resume flying around the country from next week and looks forward to holding wild campaign rallies as soon as he can. Trump told reporters in the White House that he is going to Arizona next wee...

European lockdowns could avert 11,300 air pollution deaths – report

Improved air quality in Europe due to lockdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic has delivered health benefits equivalent to avoiding 11,300 premature deaths, according to a study published on Thursday.Researchers extrapolated the likely ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020