Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrants, students should have patience while Centre makes arrangements to send them back: G Kishan Reddy

Soon after the guidelines were issued to the states by Centre for bringing back the stranded students and migrant workers, Union Minister for State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday urged the latter to have some patience and not to rush on the streets while the Centre is working to send them back to their homes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 05:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 05:38 IST
Migrants, students should have patience while Centre makes arrangements to send them back: G Kishan Reddy
Union Minister for State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy . Image Credit: ANI

Soon after the guidelines were issued to the states by Centre for bringing back the stranded students and migrant workers, Union Minister for State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday urged the latter to have some patience and not to rush to the streets while the Centre is working to send them back to their homes. "The State governments where migrants are stranded and their home state governments should hold a discussion before sending them back and arrangements should also be made for the buses," said Reddy.

"I request all the students and migrant labourers to remain wherever they are. Do not rush to the streets, the Centre is already working to bring them back. Have some patience, the process will take some time. You have been waiting for so long, so have the patience for a few more days. Please cooperate with the State governments," he added. Reddy further urged the students and migrants to follow the instructions of the State Government, police and district authorities.

Earlier in the day, giving a huge relief to people stuck in various states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed movement of such people - including migrant labours, workers, students, tourists and others - and also provided the procedure for the same. The nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which was to end on April 14, is now slated to end on May 3. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's House of Common approves $6.5 billion COVID-19 student benefit package

Toronto Canada, April 30 SputnikANI Canadas House of Commons has approved the Trudeau governments proposed 6.5-billion Canada emergency student benefits CESB program in response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Speaker of the Hou...

Work for Shivamogaa smart city resumes after lockdown relaxation

Work for Shivamogga smart city has resumed after the government provided relaxation during the lockdown period. Chetan, a private construction contractor said We are maintaining social distance. Work started only after DCP passed the order ...

COVID-19: KSRTC converts bus into Mobile Fever Clinic

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation KSRTC has converted one of its buses into a Mobile Fever Clinic, in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The move has been taken by the state government to ensure sufficient availability of basic medical fac...

Reason behind Centre's decision to send back migrants amid lockdown

By Kumar Gaurav The Centre took the decision to send the migrants back to their homes after receiving feedback from several business giants and other intellectuals. Ever since the coronavirus started to wreak havoc in the country, Prime Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020