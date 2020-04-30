Left Menu
Work for Shivamogaa smart city resumes after lockdown relaxation

Work for Shivamogga smart city has resumed after the government provided relaxation during the lockdown period.

Updated: 30-04-2020 06:07 IST
Work for Shivamogaa smart city resumes after lockdown relaxation
Work for Shivamogga Smart City has resumed after relaxation in Lockdown.. Image Credit: ANI

Work for Shivamogga smart city has resumed after the government provided relaxation during the lockdown period. Chetan, a private construction contractor said: "We are maintaining social distance. Work started only after DCP passed the order allowing it to resume."

The lockdown, which was first imposed last month, has been extended to curb the spread of coronavirus. According to information available on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 5:30 AM on Thursday, 532 cases have been reported from the state with 215 cured/migrated/discharged and 20 deaths.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 31,787, including 22,982 active cases of the virus, as per data provided by Union Ministry of Health. (ANI)

