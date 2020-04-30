Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC seeks response from SEBI, others on plea challenging negative pricing of crude contracts

Delhi High Court has refused to grant interim relief on a petition challenging the settlement of crude oil contracts at negative prices and issued notices to SEBI and other respondents seeking their response on the matter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 16:37 IST
Delhi HC seeks response from SEBI, others on plea challenging negative pricing of crude contracts
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court has refused to grant interim relief on a petition challenging the settlement of crude oil contracts at negative prices and issued notices to SEBI and other respondents seeking their response on the matter. A bench of Justice C Hari Shankar on Monday issued notice to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and others on a petition filed by Akshay Aluminium Alloys LLP and listed the matter for further hearing on June 24.

"Keeping in mind the multifarious objections raised by the respondents, which would require to be answered by the petitioner, as also because the writ petition has failed to disclose any provisions, statutory, or otherwise, which the impugned Circular allegedly infracts, and, additionally, bearing in mind the fact that the dispute essentially involves the rate at which the transactions are to be effected, and is, essentially, therefore, in the nature of a contractual financial dispute, I am not inclined to grant any interim relief in this matter," the court said. The petitioner had approached the court after being aggrieved by a circular dated April 21, issued by MCX Clearing Corporation Limited, which fixes the due date rate of crude oil futures contract, which have expired on April 20, at minus 2,884 rupees per barrel.

Counsel for the petitioner said that they have advanced various submissions to impugn the circular, which primarily hinges on the practical hardship that his client is facing as a consequence of the circular. Senior counsel Arvind Datar, appearing for SEBI, told the court that various preliminary submissions, including certain serious preliminary objections which, in his submission, would merit outright dismissal of this writ petition.

Datar submitted that the whose action the petitioner claims to be aggrieved of is situated in Mumbai and added that various other persons, who are also aggrieved by the impugned decision, have, moved the Bombay High Court. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Current doubling rate of COVID-19 stands at 11 days, case fatality 3.2 pc: Health Ministry

The current doubling rate for COVID-19 cases has improved to 11 days as against 3.4 days before the lockdown was imposed, while the case fatality has been recorded at 3.2 per cent, the Health Ministry said. Addressing a press briefing, Heal...

NIA arrests one more in DySP case

The National Investigation Agency NIA has arrested one person, alleged to be an arms dealer, in connection with the case pertaining to the arrest of now suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh who was nabbed by police for d...

Soccer-PSG to be crowned Ligue 1 champions as standings frozen - report

Paris St Germain moved within a fingertip of being crowned Ligue 1 champions when the French league recommended to freeze the 2019-20 standings amid the COVID-19 crisis on Thursday, French sports daily LEquipe reported. According to the new...

ADVISORY-Kenya financial markets closed on May 1

Kenyas financial markets will be closed on Friday, May 1, for Labour Day.Trading will resume on Monday, May 4. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020