Gujarat High Court cancels summer vacation

The Gujarat High Court has cancelled its summer vacation and decided to continue the present system of hearing fresh and urgent matters through video conferencing in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The HC was to have its summer vacation from May 11 to June 7.

Notably, the HC premises in the city was shut soon after the nationwide lockdown to contain Coronavirus was announced on March 25. Since then, High Court judges have been hearing cases through video conferencing from their residences.

Taking into account the request made by the Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association, the court "has decided that the summer vacation, beginning from May 11 till June 7, be cancelled and the present system of dealing with fresh matters be continued", said a notification issued by the HC registrar on Thursday. "At present, one division bench and as many number of single benches are required, depending on the workload, to sit through video conferencing to deal with urgent matters.

"It is decided that the current arrangement be continued till further orders and situation may be reviewed periodically as and when need arises," the notification said. PTI PJT PD RSY RSY