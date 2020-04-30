Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. charges ex-Honduran police chief 'El Tigre' with drug conspiracy

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:32 IST
U.S. charges ex-Honduran police chief 'El Tigre' with drug conspiracy

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday announced drug trafficking charges against a former chief of the Honduran National Police, the latest in a string of U.S. drug cases against officials of the Central American country.

Prosecutors said that Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares, also known as "El Tigre," oversaw the multi-ton shipments of cocaine bound for the United States on behalf of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and his brother, former Congressman Juan Antonio "Tony" Hernandez, who was found guilty of U.S. drug trafficking charges last year. Bonilla, 60, was charged with conspiring to import cocaine into the United States and with carrying machine guns and destructive devices as part of the conspiracy in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan on Wednesday. The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

"I am not a villain, I am a former officer of the National Police with the rank of general, who served my country and served society," Bonilla, who is not in U.S. custody, told a Honduran television network in response to the charges. He said he could defend himself "anywhere" against the accusations, which he said were false. Bonilla has held multiple official positions, including chief of the Honduran National Police from about 2012 to 2013. Prosecutors said that Bonilla took bribes to allow drug shipments to pass through Honduras undisturbed, and passed information about law enforcement activities to drug traffickers.

Prosecutors said that Tony Hernandez told a witness now cooperating with U.S. authorities that Bonilla was "very violent" and was trusted with "special assignments, including murders." Bonilla took part in the 2011 murderer of a rival drug trafficker at the request of Tony Hernandez and others, and later claimed to investigate that murder, prosecutors said. Multiple Honduran officials have been charged in the United States with drug-related offenses. Several have pleaded guilty and been sentenced to prison.

President Juan Orlando Hernandez has not been charged with a crime, but U.S. prosecutors and witnesses at Tony Hernandez's trial have implicated him in drug trafficking and taking bribes. One witness said he took $1 million from Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. The president has denied the allegations, representing himself as tough on drugs and responsible for breaking up the six most powerful cartels in Honduras and extraditing numerous traffickers to the United States.

Tony Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tells Putin he has coronavirus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus and was temporarily stepping down to recover. Mishustin, 54, suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister A...

825 held in Kolkata for defying lockdown, not wearing masks

Police on Thursday arrested 825 people in Kolkata for various reasons, including defying the lockdown, a senior officer said. While 609 were arrested till 8 pm for deliberate violation of the total safety restrictions, 167 were arrested for...

Zambia gets $145 million from lenders for coronavirus fight

Zambia will get 2.7 billion kwacha 145 million from multilateral lenders, Britain and the United States to help fight the coronavirus, the ministry of finance said on Thursday.The southern African country has confirmed 106 cases of COVID-19...

The Call to Unite: Oprah, Julia Roberts, George Bush to participate in global Livestream

Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Deepak Chopra, and former U.S. President George W. Bush are among some 200 cultural and spiritual leaders taking part in a 24-hour livestream this weekend aimed at unity during the coronavirus pandemic. The Cal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020