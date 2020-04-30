Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand COVID-19 count reaches 57, 21 are active cases

With two new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand on Thursday, the total count reached to 57 in the state, the health department said.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:01 IST
U'khand COVID-19 count reaches 57, 21 are active cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With two new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand on Thursday, the total count reached to 57 in the state, the health department said. "2 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 57," the state health department said in a statement.

According to the data revealed by the health department, the total number of cases includes 36 recovered and 21 active cases. Meanwhile, With 1,823 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 67 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 33,610, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tells Putin he has coronavirus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus and was temporarily stepping down to recover. Mishustin, 54, suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister A...

825 held in Kolkata for defying lockdown, not wearing masks

Police on Thursday arrested 825 people in Kolkata for various reasons, including defying the lockdown, a senior officer said. While 609 were arrested till 8 pm for deliberate violation of the total safety restrictions, 167 were arrested for...

Zambia gets $145 million from lenders for coronavirus fight

Zambia will get 2.7 billion kwacha 145 million from multilateral lenders, Britain and the United States to help fight the coronavirus, the ministry of finance said on Thursday.The southern African country has confirmed 106 cases of COVID-19...

The Call to Unite: Oprah, Julia Roberts, George Bush to participate in global Livestream

Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Deepak Chopra, and former U.S. President George W. Bush are among some 200 cultural and spiritual leaders taking part in a 24-hour livestream this weekend aimed at unity during the coronavirus pandemic. The Cal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020