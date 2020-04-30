Delhi: Six CRPF jawans of same Battalion test positive for COVID-19

Six more CRPF jawans tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi on Thursday, informed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials.

All of them belong to the same Battalion which has recorded the maximum number of COVID-19 positive cases. Out of these six, one jawan is with the CRPF national Kabaddi team," the officials added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are a total of 3,439 confirmed cases in Delhi, including 1,092 recovered and 56 deaths. (ANI)