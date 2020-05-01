Ten Egyptian army members killed or wounded in a bomb attack - spokesman

Ten Egyptian army members killed or wounded in a bomb attack - spokesmanReuters | Cairo | Updated: 01-05-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 00:46 IST
Ten Egyptian army members were killed or wounded on Thursday when a bomb exploded in an armoured vehicle south of Bir al-Abd city in the Northern Sinai region, a military spokesman said in a statement.
He did not specify how many had been killed in the attack, which not immediately claimed by any group. Militants loyal to Islamic State are active in the strategic border region.
