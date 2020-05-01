Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police installs coronavirus-lookalike scarecrows to spread awareness

The Delhi Police has come up with an important and innovative method to spread awareness of COVID-19 among the citizens by installing coronavirus lookalike "scarecrows" with a message displayed on them reading--"stay home" at several places in Chandni Mahal area, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 02:25 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 02:25 IST
Delhi Police installs coronavirus-lookalike scarecrows to spread awareness
Delhi Police installed coronavirus-lookalike screcrow in Chandni Mahal area (Phot/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Aiman Khan The Delhi Police has come up with an important and innovative method to spread awareness of COVID-19 among the citizens by installing coronavirus lookalike "scarecrows" with a message displayed on them reading--"stay home" at several places in Chandni Mahal area, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

As the threat of deadly coronavirus looms large, the police officials across the country are coming up with several awareness campaigns and unique attempts to create awareness among the public about the lockdown norms and restrictions. The scarecrows in the area were seen wearing black sunglasses and a mask.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Central District), Sanjay Bhatia said, "We have put up these scarecrows to make people understand that roaming outside is dangerous. We have installed them in Chandni Mahal area." The Chandni Mahal Police Station has been reopened after 26 personnel who were lodged there completed their quarantine period.

"In the past, some of our police officers were found COVID-19 positive. After that, the police station here was closed. Nine personnel had tested COVID-19 positive, their 26 contacts were quarantined at station premises. Police Station has been reopened now as they have completed their quarantine," said Bhatia. The DCP further informed that the nine personnel who had tested COVID-19 positive were admitted to hospitals, two days ago three of them were discharged after recovering, they have also returned to work at the police station.

Station House Officer (SHO), Chandni Mahal, Binod Kumar who was under self quarantined told ANI, "We have installed these scarecrows in Chandni Mahal area to make people aware of the coronavirus threat. The scarecrow is coronavirus-lookalike with a message...We are hoping to get some positive reaction." Meanwhile, 76 more COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported in Delhi on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the national capital now at 3515, including 2362 active cases, 1094 recovered and 59 deaths, according to the Delhi Health Department. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin questions reliability of coronavirus allegations by junior medic

The Kremlin on Thursday questioned the reliability of allegations by a former junior medic at Moscows main coronavirus hospital of lax safety standards and miserable pay.Natalya Lyubimaya was brought in to work at Moscows Kommunarka hospita...

Trump says evidence ties virus to Wuhan lab, threatens tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened new tariffs against Beijing as he claimed to have seen evidence linking the coronavirus to a lab in Chinas ground-zero city of WuhanAsked if he had seen anything giving him a high degree of c...

Canadian military helicopter crashes in sea off Greece; 1 dead, 5 missing

One body has been recovered and five people are missing after a Canadian military helicopter crashed in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Greece on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday. The HMCS Fredericton, partic...

Hyderabad Police Commissioner distributes Thermo steel bottles to police personnel in view of heat

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar on Thursday distributed Thermo steel bottles to police personnel at different places here in view of the COVID-19 crisis as the officers are working round the clock in the heat. The city Police Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020