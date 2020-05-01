Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE calls on all Libyan parties to commit to political process, renews support to Haftar

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-05-2020 03:35 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 02:52 IST
UAE calls on all Libyan parties to commit to political process, renews support to Haftar

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday called on all Libyan parties to commit to the U.N.-supervised political process to end the war, while at the same time saluting the eastern Libya based-army led by General Khalifa Haftar.

The UAE statement did not comment directly on Haftar's declaration on Monday that his army would take power, ripping up a 2015 political agreement that has been the basis for all international peacemaking efforts. The UAE "commends the Libyan National Army for conducting anti-terror operations," a statement by the Emirati Foreign Ministry said, expressing "its categorical rejection of the Turkish military intervention" in support of the rival, Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

The statement expressed the UAE's support for a political solution based on the Berlin conference, calling on "all parties to commit to the political process under the supervision of the United Nations." Responding to the UAE's statement, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said the remarks were an attempt by the UAE to "hide their two-faced politics" and said it was providing aid to "putschists" in Libya.

Turkey backs the GNA, Libya's internationally recognized government, and has signed a military cooperation agreement to help it repel Haftar's offensive. Ankara has repeatedly urged world powers to stop supporting Haftar's forces, which it deems "putschists." "The UAE's actions disrupting international peace, security, and stability not just in Libya, but all the region, including Yemen, Syria, and Africa, are well known to the international community," Aksoy said in a statement.

"We call on the UAE leadership to avoid taking a hostile stance against our country and to know its place," he said and added that solving the Libyan crisis hinged on backing the GNA and adhering to the 2015 political agreement.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin questions reliability of coronavirus allegations by junior medic

The Kremlin on Thursday questioned the reliability of allegations by a former junior medic at Moscows main coronavirus hospital of lax safety standards and miserable pay.Natalya Lyubimaya was brought in to work at Moscows Kommunarka hospita...

Trump says evidence ties virus to Wuhan lab, threatens tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened new tariffs against Beijing as he claimed to have seen evidence linking the coronavirus to a lab in Chinas ground-zero city of WuhanAsked if he had seen anything giving him a high degree of c...

Canadian military helicopter crashes in sea off Greece; 1 dead, 5 missing

One body has been recovered and five people are missing after a Canadian military helicopter crashed in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Greece on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday. The HMCS Fredericton, partic...

Hyderabad Police Commissioner distributes Thermo steel bottles to police personnel in view of heat

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar on Thursday distributed Thermo steel bottles to police personnel at different places here in view of the COVID-19 crisis as the officers are working round the clock in the heat. The city Police Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020