Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad Police Commissioner distributes Thermo steel bottles to police personnel in view of heat

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar on Thursday distributed Thermo steel bottles to police personnel at different places here in view of the COVID-19 crisis as the officers are working round the clock in the heat.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-05-2020 03:40 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 03:40 IST
Hyderabad Police Commissioner distributes Thermo steel bottles to police personnel in view of heat
Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar distributed Thermo steel bottles to police personnel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar on Thursday distributed Thermo steel bottles to police personnel at different places here in view of the COVID-19 crisis as the officers are working round the clock in the heat. The city Police Commissioner moved in a Mobile Command Control vehicle, in order to distribute the bottles at different places.

"Today I have distributed the Thermo steel bottles to police personnel at Police Pickets i.e. Liberty, Narayanguda, RTC X Road, Musheerabad, moving in the Mobile Command Control Centre vehicle," said Kumar. "We provided the Thermo steel water kits to the police at the check posts. The city is under lockdown since the last month. During the lockdown, each constable officer is working 24 hours a day in this heat," he added.

There are over 100 containment zones in the city so far. P.Vishwa Prasad, IPS Jt.CP. Central Zone, Gajarao Bhopal, IPS, DCP Head office, Biksham Reddy, ACP ABids, CH. Srinivas, ACP CTC Head office, and other officers attended the program which was conducted mainly to ensure that all the police personnel working day and night do not face problems amid lockdown in this heat.

So far, Telangana has reported 1012 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Most of U.S. House urges more diplomacy at U.N. to renew Iran arms embargo -sources

Nearly 90 of U.S. House of Representatives members have signed a letter urging the Trump administration to increase its diplomatic action at the United Nations to renew an arms embargo on Iran, congressional sources said on Thursday. In a r...

Coronavirus originated from China's Wuhan lab: Trump

The novel coronavirus, that has killed over 230,000 people globally so far and has shattered economies, emerged from a virology lab in the Wuhan city of China, US President Donald Trump claimed Thursday with a high degree of confidence. Yes...

Lt Gen Manoj Pande appointed next chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command, Raj Shukla to head ARTRAC

Lt Gen Manoj Pande has been appointed as the next chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command at Port Blair. This is the only tri-services operational command and focuses mainly on amphibious warfare. Lt Gen Pande is currently posted at the Army H...

Apple sales inch higher despite coronavirus but CEO Tim Cook sees uncertain future

Apple Inc reported sales and profits that beat Wall Street expectations Thursday, with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook saying China sales were headed in the right direction as that country reopens from the novel coronavirus. But Cook said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020