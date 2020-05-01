Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka Chief Minister appeals to migrant workers in the state to stay back

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on the occasion of International Labour Day has appealed to migrant workers in the state to stay back and co-operate with it in resuming economic activities once the Central government issues further directions.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-05-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 15:15 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister appeals to migrant workers in the state to stay back
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on the occasion of International Labour Day has appealed to migrant workers in the state to stay back and co-operate with it in resuming economic activities once the Central government issues further directions. "It is my sincere request to all the migrant workers to stay back in the state and co-operate with us to resume the economic activities once we receive directions from Union Government," Yediyurappa said in a release issued by the CMO.

"COVID-19 situation in India is much better than other countries because of people's cooperation. We intend to resume economic activities soon. The government has already held a meeting with representatives of associations of commerce and industry in this regard. The government has also appealed to the employers to protect the interest of their workers and pay salaries," he added. The ongoing nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the coronavirus spread, is scheduled to end on May 3. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign criticism of activists' arrests "unfounded" - Hong Kong

Hong Kong hit back on Friday at Washington and London for condemning the arrests in April of 15 pro-democracy activists, saying that their criticism was unfounded and grossly irresponsible. Police arrested the activists, including Democrati...

UK households shunned borrowing as COVID-19 hit in March - BoE

British households shunned new borrowing in March and a measure of house purchases plunged as the spread of the coronavirus began to hammer the economy, Bank of England data showed on Friday.Households repaid 3.841 billion pounds 4.82 billi...

WHO should be 'ashamed' of itself, it is like a PR agency for China: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said the World Health Organisation should be ashamed of itself, as he likened it to a public relations agency for China amidst the coronavirus pandemic after it originated in Wuhan. The Trump administration has...

Polaris appoints Lalit Sharma as head of Indian operations

Polaris India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US-based off-road vehicle maker Polaris Industries, on Friday said it has elevated Lalit Sharma to head its business in the country. Sharma replaces, Pankaj Dubey who after 10 years in the com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020