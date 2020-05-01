Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria government directs civil servants to resume on Monday

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 01-05-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 19:14 IST
Nigeria government directs civil servants to resume on Monday
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@NigeriaGov)

The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed civil servants from Grade level 14 and above to resume on Monday. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, said in a circular on April 30.

The circular reads: "Further to Mr. President's broadcast on a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19, officers on GL 14 and above and those in essential services are hereby directed to resume work with effect from Monday, 4th of May, 2020 in the first instance."

Minister of State, Labour, and Employment, Festus Keyamo has said that those who are designated to resume normal activities as from Monday should remember that they must take all necessary safety precautions.

He has shared this information on Twitter.

Offices are to open three times a week - Monday, Wednesday, and Friday - and close at 2:00 pm on each day.

The circular further advised affected officers to limit the number of visitors they receive while hand- washing facilities should be located at every strategic location within their office premises.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

All public transport services permitted to operate from 1 May

All road-based public transport services will from 1 May 2020 be permitted to operate from 5 am until 7 pm, with a grace period of one hour in the afternoon to complete their trips and drop off passengers.This includes minibus-taxis, buses,...

Valve's The International 10 postponed

The International 10 is off, continuing a stream of misfortune for the Dota Pro Circuit during the coronavirus pandemic. Valve said Friday it would look to 2021 for the return of the major event, which draws massive audiences thanks in part...

Govt extends lockdown by 2 weeks with certain relaxations

The government on Friday announced that a limited lockdown, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in force for another two weeks throughout the country from May 4 but some activities wou...

MP: Varsity committee to prepare exam, academic year schedule

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has constituted a six-member committee to plan exam schedule and prepare the academic calendar for universities in the state in accordance with guidelines in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020