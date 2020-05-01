Nigeria government directs civil servants to resume on Monday

The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed civil servants from Grade level 14 and above to resume on Monday. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, said in a circular on April 30.

The circular reads: "Further to Mr. President's broadcast on a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19, officers on GL 14 and above and those in essential services are hereby directed to resume work with effect from Monday, 4th of May, 2020 in the first instance."

Minister of State, Labour, and Employment, Festus Keyamo has said that those who are designated to resume normal activities as from Monday should remember that they must take all necessary safety precautions.

He has shared this information on Twitter.

Those who're designated to resume normal activities as from Monday should remember that they must take all necessary safely precautions not only for the sake of themselves, but for the sake of the loved ones they'll always return to meet at home at the end of the day's activities — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) April 30, 2020

Offices are to open three times a week - Monday, Wednesday, and Friday - and close at 2:00 pm on each day.

The circular further advised affected officers to limit the number of visitors they receive while hand- washing facilities should be located at every strategic location within their office premises.