PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - February 12

The following are the ​top stories in the Financial ​Times. Reuters has ‌not verified ​these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

* Elliott Management builds ‌stake in London Stock Exchange Group * UK space start-up Orbex collapses as takeover talks break down

* Total may be forced to ‌halt all Russian LNG exports, says CEO * Heineken to cut ‌6,000 jobs as beer demand declines

Overview * Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has built a significant stake in the London Stock Exchange Group, as ⁠the ​UK company contends ⁠with fears over disruption from AI and a lacklustre listings market.

* Scottish ⁠rocket maker Orbex has collapsed after takeover talks with European space start-up ​The Exploration Company ended in failure. * TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick ⁠Pouyanné conceded that the forthcoming EU ban on Russian imports of liquefied ⁠natural ​gas may force it to stop exporting gas altogether from its vast plant in Siberia.

* Heineken will cut ⁠up to 6,000 jobs in both brewing and white-collar roles over the ⁠next ⁠two years, amounting to about 7 per cent of its global headcount, as the Dutch ‌brewer struggles with ‌declining demand for beer. (Compiled ​by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

