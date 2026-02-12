The following are the ​top stories in the Financial ​Times. Reuters has ‌not verified ​these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

* Elliott Management builds ‌stake in London Stock Exchange Group * UK space start-up Orbex collapses as takeover talks break down

* Total may be forced to ‌halt all Russian LNG exports, says CEO * Heineken to cut ‌6,000 jobs as beer demand declines

Overview * Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has built a significant stake in the London Stock Exchange Group, as ⁠the ​UK company contends ⁠with fears over disruption from AI and a lacklustre listings market.

* Scottish ⁠rocket maker Orbex has collapsed after takeover talks with European space start-up ​The Exploration Company ended in failure. * TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick ⁠Pouyanné conceded that the forthcoming EU ban on Russian imports of liquefied ⁠natural ​gas may force it to stop exporting gas altogether from its vast plant in Siberia.

* Heineken will cut ⁠up to 6,000 jobs in both brewing and white-collar roles over the ⁠next ⁠two years, amounting to about 7 per cent of its global headcount, as the Dutch ‌brewer struggles with ‌declining demand for beer. (Compiled ​by Bengaluru newsroom)

