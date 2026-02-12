PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - February 12
Headlines * Elliott Management builds stake in London Stock Exchange Group * UK space start-up Orbex collapses as takeover talks break down * Total may be forced to halt all Russian LNG exports, says CEO * Heineken to cut 6,000 jobs as beer demand declines Overview * Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has built a significant stake in the London Stock Exchange Group, as the UK company contends with fears over disruption from AI and a lacklustre listings market. * Scottish rocket maker Orbex has collapsed after takeover talks with European space start-up The Exploration Company ended in failure.
