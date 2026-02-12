China's chief trade negotiator meets Mexico's deputy economy minister in Beijing
China's chief trade negotiator Li Chenggang met Mexico's Deputy Economy Minister Vidal Llerenas in Beijing on Thursday, China's commerce ministry said.
The two sides had in-depth exchanges on bilateral economic and trade relations and other issues, the ministry said.
