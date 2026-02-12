China's chief trade negotiator meets Mexico's deputy economy minister in Beijing

‌China's chief ​trade negotiator ‌Li Chenggang met Mexico's Deputy Economy ‌Minister Vidal Llerenas ‌in Beijing on Thursday, ⁠China's ​commerce ⁠ministry said.

The two ⁠sides had in-depth ​exchanges on bilateral ⁠economic and trade ⁠relations ​and other ⁠issues, the ministry ⁠said.

