Left Menu
Development News Edition

Treatment to out station patients denied at AIIMS: HC seeks Centre, AAP govt stand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:32 IST
Treatment to out station patients denied at AIIMS: HC seeks Centre, AAP govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a PIL seeking free-of-cost medical treatment for over 100 out station patients at AIIMS which allegedly stopped treating them after COVID-19 outbreak. The plea claimed that the patients were earlier receiving treatment at AIIMS, but after the coronavirus pandemic, the hospital has been converted into an COVID-19 exclusive facility and it stopped providing treatment to these patients.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Yogesh Khanna issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government and AIIMS seeking their stand on the plea which also claimed that these patients and their attendants were being housed in 'rain baseras' (night shelters) where social distancing norms were not being maintained. The lawyers for petitioner Karan Seth, told the bench that many of these patients are suffering from serious ailments, such as cancer, and therefore, their natural immunity was low and they stood the risk of contracting coronavirus if they live in such conditions.

Delhi government, represented by advocate Anupam Srivastava, told the bench that the issue of providing accommodation to these patients was the responsibility of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and therefore, it should also be made a party in the case. The court, thereafter, ordered that DUSIB be made a party and issued notice to it also and listed the matter for further hearing on May 8.

It also directed the Centre and Delhi government to "place on record the list of hospitals where these patients could receive treatment for ailments, other than COVID-19, free-of-cost according to their eligibility". The direction came after the petitioner's lawyers said that assistance through Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK) is only provided to citizens of the national capital and as these patients hail from other parts of the nation, they may not get free-of cost treatment.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS told the bench that its main facility was not an exclusive COVID-19 facility, and the hospital continues to treat patients with other ailments. The court asked AIIMS to state in its reply whether these patients could be provided treatment there, as they were receiving earlier. A direction was also issued to the petitioner to prepare a list of patients in respect of whom the PIL has been preferred.  "The said list should include their name, age, the particular ailment that they are suffering from," the bench said.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Singapore reports 932 new cases, mostly foreign workers; 1 death

Singapore on Friday reported 932 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers including Indians residing in dormitories, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 17,101. A 60-year-old Singaporean man with underlying he...

Singapore closes Terminal 2 at Changi Airport to cut cost during coronavirus pandemic

Singapore on Friday said it has shut the operations of Changi Airport Groups Terminal 2 for 18 months to cut costs during the coronavirus pandemic. After 30 years of operations, Terminal 2 has closed her doors today for an expansion and tra...

Arunachal appoints nodal officers to bring back people stranded outside

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said the government has appointed nodal officers who will chalk out a detailed plan for bringing back people of the state, who have been stranded outside because of the lockdown. He als...

Jaishankar holds video-conference with Indian envoys in central Asia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a video- conference with Indian envoys in central Asia and discussed preparation for India-Central Asia foreign ministers meet. Regional reviews continue. Productive session with Ambassa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020