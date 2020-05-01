PIL in HC for swifter COVID-19 testing and declaration of results

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre and AAP government here to ensure swift testing of COVID-19 and declaration of results within 48 hours. The petition, by a lawyer, has contended that swift testing and declaration of results was necessary to identify the coronavirus patients in time and prevent community spreading of COVID-19. The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Yogesh Khanna, which listed it before another bench on May 4.

The order said the matter is listed before another bench as Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya does not appear before Justice Sanghi. Advocate Rakesh Malhotra, in his plea, has referred to news reports which claimed that delay in testing was affecting contact tracing. Malhotra has sought directions to the Centre and Delhi government to accelerate the testing process by including more labs or by other steps "to identify the suspect patients so that community spread of the COVID-19 be avoided and their treatment may commence with immediate effect".