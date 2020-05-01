Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. sanctions Iranian-Iraqi businessman over support of Iran's Quds Force

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:21 IST
U.S. sanctions Iranian-Iraqi businessman over support of Iran's Quds Force

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on an Iranian-Iraqi businessman and his mining company, accusing him of being involved in efforts by Iran's elite Quds Force to generate revenue illegally and smuggle weapons abroad, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that Amir Dianat has supported Quds Force smuggling operations for years, including efforts aimed at shipping weapons including missiles and at smuggling shipments from Iran to Yemen. The sanctions freeze any U.S.-held assets of Dianat or his company Taif Mining Services, which the U.S. Treasury Department alleged was a front company for the Quds Force, and generally, bar Americans from dealing with them.

In addition to the Treasury Department's blacklisting of Dianat, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia filed criminal charges against him and one of his business associates for violations of sanctions and money laundering laws. The office also filed a related action alleging that $12 million is subject to forfeiture as funds involved in the crimes and as assets of a foreign terrorist organization, the Treasury Department said.

"The Iranian regime and its supporters continue to prioritize the funding of international terrorist organizations over the health and well-being of the Iranian people," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement. Tensions between Washington and Tehran have spiked since Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal struck by his predecessor, Barack Obama, and began reimposing sanctions that had been eased under the accord.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Communist-run Cuba dedicates subdued May Day to 'white coat army' of doctors

With Communist-run Cuba on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Havanas Revolution Square was eerily empty and gray on Friday for International Workers Day, bereft of the usual parade of thousands of flag-toting Cubans.Encouraged by au...

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt plan in setback for survival hopes

Norwegian Airs bondholders have turned down a proposed debt-to-equity swap, casting doubt on a plan that is vital to help the indebted airline survive the COVID-19 pandemic, although talks will still continue. The carrier may run out of cas...

COVID-19: Singapore reports 932 new cases, mostly foreign workers; 1 death

Singapore on Friday reported 932 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers including Indians residing in dormitories, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 17,101. A 60-year-old Singaporean man with underlying he...

Singapore closes Terminal 2 at Changi Airport to cut cost during coronavirus pandemic

Singapore on Friday said it has shut the operations of Changi Airport Groups Terminal 2 for 18 months to cut costs during the coronavirus pandemic. After 30 years of operations, Terminal 2 has closed her doors today for an expansion and tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020